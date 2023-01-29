Senior Connect
Retired New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office K-9, Flash, dies

Retired Deputy K-9 Flash.
Retired Deputy K-9 Flash.(New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy K-9 Flash passed away.

“Flash was a highly trained and devoted K-9. Flash began his service in 2009 with the Kure Beach Police Department, then came to the Sheriff’s Office in 2013 and served with the Sheriff’s Office until 2018 when he retired,” a release from NHCSO said. “During his time with the Sheriff’s Office, Flash was responsible for the apprehension of numerous criminals and the recovery of numerous items of evidence. The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Flash for his service and dedication.”

NHCSO also thanked Sgt. J. Cummings. who was Flash’s trainer and handler.

“He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him,” the release said.

