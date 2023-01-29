Senior Connect
Nearly 30,000 gallons of animal waste from farm released into creek in Bladen County

(Source: NCDEQ)
(Source: NCDEQ)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly 30,000 gallons of hog waste was released from a lagoon in Bladen County.

“The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources (DWR) is investigating the release of animal waste from Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 (AWS090129) in Bladen County,” a release from DEQ stated. “Clean-up efforts are underway.”

DWR was notified of a pipe failure Friday night which led to the release of the waste.

“DWR staff conducted an on-site investigation. Waste was observed approximately 0.69 miles from the secondary containment on the facility. Waste in the creek appeared to be contained in the area by a beaver dam,” the release said.

Crews have been working to remove the waste from the creek for more than 24 hours.

DWR is continuing to inspect the site as the clean-up continues and will take action depending on the results of the investigation.

