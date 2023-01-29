Senior Connect
Good Samaritan, first responders help save injured owl in North Myrtle Beach

(North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - An injured owl in North Myrtle Beach got a little bit of help from Good Samaritan in the area.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said the bird was brought in Saturday to its Barefoot Resort firehouse in need of care. Crews said the Good Samaritan found the Great Horned Owl on the road.

A member of Carolina Wildlife Rehab was then called in to help, and it was later determined the owl had an injured wing.

The bird was taken to Carolina Wildlife Rehab to be checked out further before heading to a rehab facility to heal until it is ready to return to nature.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

