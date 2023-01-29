Senior Connect
Buncombe Co. woman wins $100,000 picking Powerball numbers blindly

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Buncombe County woman won big after picking Powerball numbers blindly just to try a new way to play.

Renee Komanetsky, 50, of Weaverville decided to close her eyes and pointed to the numbers at random, but ended up winning $100,000.

“I had to go with my gut and my gut said to just close my eyes and pick,” Komanetsky said in a release.

Komanetsky said in a release that she usually buys Quick Pick tickets when she plays Powerball. However, this time, she logged on to the NC Lottery Official Mobile App, went to the Powerball page, closed her eyes and tapped her phone six times.

“It was just something I tried this time,” she said in a release. “I guess I’ll be doing all my tickets that way now.”

She purchased her $3 ticket in the Jan. 14 drawing and matched numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000, but the prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

“When I saw I won I didn’t think it was real,” she said in a release. “I thought something was wrong with the app.”

The next Powerball drawing is on Monday, Jan. 30 for $613 million.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

