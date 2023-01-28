Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Teacher accused of profanity-laced tirade in front of students put on leave

A teacher in Louisiana has been placed on administrative leave after he reportedly used foul and demeaning language in class. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Officials in Louisiana say a high school faculty member has been placed on leave following an incident at school.

KSLA reports the incident in question was captured on video at Captain Shreve High School. It reportedly shows teacher Mike Diffie using profanity and demeaning language while speaking to a group of students in a classroom.

The video allegedly shows Diffie saying, “If you’re fat, whose fault is that? Yours. Let’s celebrate fat people. Why? They’re going to f****** die because they’re fat.”

Diffie’s comments reportedly continued calling genetics an “excuse” for being fat, because all of his family is fat while he is in shape.

“I do marathons. All my parents are fat. My parents are fat and so is my brother. That’s not genetics, that’s a f****** excuse,” Diffie can allegedly be heard saying on the video.

According to KSLA, several concerned parents reached out to its team regarding the video in question.

A spokesperson for the Caddo Parish Public Schools said Diffie has been placed on administrative leave while releasing the following statement:

“Immediate action was taken by the district once we became aware of the video. We take these matters seriously and started an investigation. The person involved in this incident has since been placed on administrative leave.”

Officials said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Philip Brown, former Chief Physician Executive at NHRMC
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
Jimmy Tate, Pender County Commissioner, resigns.
Pender County Commissioner resigns amid claims of racist issues on the board
The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck...
Driver of 18-wheeler turns himself in following fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Kimora Spicer was hit by a car when she tried to cross N. College Road near Laney High School...
Teen recovering after being hit by car outside Laney High School

Latest News

Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Crews respond to watercraft in distress call in North Myrtle Beach
Rescue crews suspend search for 23-year-old boater in North Myrtle Beach area, U.S. Coast Gaurd says
Authorities in Louisiana say a man has been arrested for sexually abusing a dog.
‘Horrible’: Man arrested for sexually abusing dog
File Graphic
One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn