Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Shallotte Police searching for man tied to financial fraud investigation

Police in Shallotte are asking for your help in identifying a person connected to a financial...
Police in Shallotte are asking for your help in identifying a person connected to a financial fraud case.(Shallotte Police Dept.)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Police in Shallotte are asking for your help in identifying a person connected to a financial fraud case.

Police say the pictured man is involved in fraud at several banks. The department posted several photos taken from surveillance footage at the Truist bank on Facebook Friday.

If you know who he is or have any information, you’re asked to call 910-754-6008.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Philip Brown, former Chief Physician Executive at NHRMC
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
Video shows WPD sergeant falsely telling citizen to stop recording him because of state law
Kimora Spicer was hit by a car when she tried to cross N. College Road near Laney High School...
Teen recovering after being hit by car outside Laney High School
The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck...
Driver of 18-wheeler arrested following fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
Jimmy Tate, Pender County Commissioner, resigns.
Pender County Commissioner resigns amid claims of racist issues on the board

Latest News

Crews respond to watercraft in distress call in North Myrtle Beach
Rescue crews suspend search for 23-year-old boater in North Myrtle Beach area, U.S. Coast Guard says
Shallotte Police Department searching for man
Shallotte Police Department searching for man involved in bank fraud
File Graphic
One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn
Jaquan Jackson's family gathering Friday near the MLK Center in Wilmington.
Jaquan Jackson’s family sends condolences to family of Halloween 2020 shooting victim