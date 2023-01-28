Shallotte Police searching for man tied to financial fraud investigation

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Police in Shallotte are asking for your help in identifying a person connected to a financial fraud case.

Police say the pictured man is involved in fraud at several banks. The department posted several photos taken from surveillance footage at the Truist bank on Facebook Friday.

If you know who he is or have any information, you’re asked to call 910-754-6008.

