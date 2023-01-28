One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been injured after shots were fired at the 100 block of South Pine Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.

First responders found one unidentified man had been shot when they arrived on the scene.

The man was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital and then airlifted to NHRMC in critical condition. His current condition is unknown.

No other information has been disclosed at this time.

WECT has reached out to Chadbourn Police Department for more information.

