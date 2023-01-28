Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been injured after shots were fired at the 100 block of South Pine Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.

First responders found one unidentified man had been shot when they arrived on the scene.

The man was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital and then airlifted to NHRMC in critical condition. His current condition is unknown.

No other information has been disclosed at this time.

WECT has reached out to Chadbourn Police Department for more information.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Philip Brown, former Chief Physician Executive at NHRMC
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
Jimmy Tate, Pender County Commissioner, resigns.
Pender County Commissioner resigns amid claims of racist issues on the board
The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck...
Driver of 18-wheeler turns himself in following fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Kimora Spicer was hit by a car when she tried to cross N. College Road near Laney High School...
Teen recovering after being hit by car outside Laney High School

Latest News

Crews respond to watercraft in distress call in North Myrtle Beach
Rescue crews suspend search for 23-year-old boater in North Myrtle Beach area, U.S. Coast Gaurd says
Jaquan Jackson's family gathering Friday near the MLK Center in Wilmington.
Jaquan Jackson’s family sends condolences to family of Halloween 2020 shooting victim
The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck...
Driver of 18-wheeler turns himself in following fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
Esports at UNC Wilmington
UNCW Esports program reaches 600 students, receives funding for lab, paid positions