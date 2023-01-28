Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

One displaced from home after fire late Friday night in Elizabethtown

Fire at a home on Timber Haven Dr. in Elizabethtown.
Fire at a home on Timber Haven Dr. in Elizabethtown.(Elizabethtown Fire Department)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Fire Department responded to a call around 11 p.m. on Friday about an active fire at a home on Timber Haven Dr.

Dublin Volunteer Fire Department and Clarkton Fire Department also responded.

“Station 55 arrived with 2 engines and 10 personnel consisting of paid staff and volunteers to find heavy fire conditions from a bedroom window. Crews quickly made entry into the home to contain the fire and [conducted] searches for any victims. Luckily no one was found and the occupants arrived a short time later to confirm everyone was safe,” a Facebook post from EFD said.

The crew is working with Bladen County Emergency Services to determine a cause.

“The fire caused severe damage to the home but the occupant was able to recover some personal belongings. They are displaced at the moment,” a spokesperson for EFD said.

The fire marshals office is expected to complete their investigation on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Philip Brown, former Chief Physician Executive at NHRMC
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
Video shows WPD sergeant falsely telling citizen to stop recording him because of state law
Kimora Spicer was hit by a car when she tried to cross N. College Road near Laney High School...
Teen recovering after being hit by car outside Laney High School
65-year-old Charles McDuffie of Fayetteville.
Driver of 18-wheeler turns himself in following fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
Jimmy Tate, Pender County Commissioner, resigns.
Pender County Commissioner resigns amid claims of racist issues on the board

Latest News

65-year-old Charles McDuffie of Fayetteville.
Driver of 18-wheeler turns himself in following fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
LA Rams defensive tackle Larrell Murchison visited the county where he grew up to read to young...
NFL player visits Bladen County school to read to 2nd graders
Police in Shallotte are asking for your help in identifying a person connected to a financial...
Shallotte Police searching for man tied to financial fraud investigation
Crews respond to watercraft in distress call in North Myrtle Beach
Rescue crews suspend search for 23-year-old boater in North Myrtle Beach area, U.S. Coast Guard says