One displaced from home after fire late Friday night in Elizabethtown

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Elizabethtown Fire Department responded to a call around 11 p.m. on Friday about an active fire at a home on Timber Haven Dr.

Dublin Volunteer Fire Department and Clarkton Fire Department also responded.

“Station 55 arrived with 2 engines and 10 personnel consisting of paid staff and volunteers to find heavy fire conditions from a bedroom window. Crews quickly made entry into the home to contain the fire and [conducted] searches for any victims. Luckily no one was found and the occupants arrived a short time later to confirm everyone was safe,” a Facebook post from EFD said.

The crew is working with Bladen County Emergency Services to determine a cause.

“The fire caused severe damage to the home but the occupant was able to recover some personal belongings. They are displaced at the moment,” a spokesperson for EFD said.

The fire marshals office is expected to complete their investigation on Saturday.

