Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

NFL player visits Bladen County school to read to 2nd graders

LA Rams defensive tackle Larrell Murchison visited the county where he grew up to read to young...
LA Rams defensive tackle Larrell Murchison visited the county where he grew up to read to young students on Friday.(Emereau Bladen via Facebook)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - LA Rams defensive tackle Larrell Murchison visited the county where he grew up to read to young students on Friday.

Murchison visited Emereau Bladen’s second grade class on Friday. He read Dr. Suess’s “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” The school posted pictures from his visit to Facebook, saying “GO LARRELL, GO RAMS! GO EMEREAU!”

The 25-year-old football player grew up in Elizabethtown where the charter school is located. He played for the Tennessee Titans for two seasons before being claimed off waivers by the Rams. Before going pro, he attended East Bladen High School and then played football at NC State.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Philip Brown, former Chief Physician Executive at NHRMC
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
Video shows WPD sergeant falsely telling citizen to stop recording him because of state law
Kimora Spicer was hit by a car when she tried to cross N. College Road near Laney High School...
Teen recovering after being hit by car outside Laney High School
The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck...
Driver of 18-wheeler arrested following fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
Jimmy Tate, Pender County Commissioner, resigns.
Pender County Commissioner resigns amid claims of racist issues on the board

Latest News

The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck...
Driver of 18-wheeler turns himself in following fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
Police in Shallotte are asking for your help in identifying a person connected to a financial...
Shallotte Police searching for man tied to financial fraud investigation
Crews respond to watercraft in distress call in North Myrtle Beach
Rescue crews suspend search for 23-year-old boater in North Myrtle Beach area, U.S. Coast Guard says
Shallotte Police Department searching for man
Shallotte Police Department searching for man involved in bank fraud