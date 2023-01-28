NFL player visits Bladen County school to read to 2nd graders

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - LA Rams defensive tackle Larrell Murchison visited the county where he grew up to read to young students on Friday.

Murchison visited Emereau Bladen’s second grade class on Friday. He read Dr. Suess’s “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” The school posted pictures from his visit to Facebook, saying “GO LARRELL, GO RAMS! GO EMEREAU!”

The 25-year-old football player grew up in Elizabethtown where the charter school is located. He played for the Tennessee Titans for two seasons before being claimed off waivers by the Rams. Before going pro, he attended East Bladen High School and then played football at NC State.

