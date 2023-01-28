Jaquan Jackson’s family sends message to family of Halloween 2020 shooting victim

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jaquan Jackson is charged with shooting and killing 23-year-old Carly Rae Baron on Halloween in 2020.

On Friday, Jackson’s family gathered to send their condolences to the Baron family, just days before his trial. Jackson’s aunt, Dianne Hayes, who spoke says their lives were changed forever after hearing what happened.

“Our family prays to your family for forgiveness,” Hayes said. “Forever changed our lives.”

The family also talked about who Jackson was while they gathered near the MLK Center in Wilmington.

“Jaquan is not a monster,” Hayes added. “How could this be? Where did he get a gun? did he pull the trigger? Who was he with? Where was he? And why was his fear to such an extreme? So many thoughts and questions went through our minds.”

Jackson’s family said they’ve waited until now to talk ahead of the trial on Monday.

“There are and will never be enough words to speak to help the family with their grief,” Hayes said. “Our family prays to your family for forgiveness. And we hope that you can find the same for to come on and on family.”

Jackson’s cousin, Kojo Nantambu, also spoke on Friday.

“He still has a long life to live, and we know that Carly had a long life to live, and it’s just so unfortunate what occurred that brought about her demise, and we trust and believe that it was not in his intention to take anybody’s life or to hurt her in manner or way. He just acted foolishly,” Nantambu said.

WECT reached out to the Baron family, but they did not want to comment at this time.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.