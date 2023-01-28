Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

GRAPHIC: Child attacked by dog, bitten in rear at middle school

A child had to be taken to the hospital Friday after being bitten by a dog while at school.
By Doug Warner, Rachael Thomas and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A child was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog while at a Louisiana middle school.

Officials with Caddo Schools say around 2 p.m. Friday, a dog belonging to a neighbor near Caddo Middle Magnet in Shreveport was accidentally let loose and got on campus.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video associated with this story may contain disturbing content.

A child of an employee was bitten in the rear and taken to the hospital. The child is not a student at the school.

The child’s condition is currently unknown, KSLA reports.

Students were outside at P.E. class when the attack happened. The dog was seen chasing students, but school officials say none of them were bitten.

At least one parent says the same dog had gotten onto the playground earlier in the week, too.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Philip Brown, former Chief Physician Executive at NHRMC
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
Video shows WPD sergeant falsely telling citizen to stop recording him because of state law
Kimora Spicer was hit by a car when she tried to cross N. College Road near Laney High School...
Teen recovering after being hit by car outside Laney High School
Jimmy Tate, Pender County Commissioner, resigns.
Pender County Commissioner resigns amid claims of racist issues on the board
The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck...
Driver of 18-wheeler arrested following fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County

Latest News

Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols
Crews respond to watercraft in distress call in North Myrtle Beach
Rescue crews suspend search for 23-year-old boater in North Myrtle Beach area, U.S. Coast Guard says
Shallotte Police Department searching for man
Shallotte Police Department searching for man involved in bank fraud
Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet
Child attacked by dog at Caddo Middle Magnet