First Alert Forecast: a wet turn for January’s final weekend

Your First Alert Forecast from Sat. Morning, Jan. 28, 2023
By Claire Fry
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late this Saturday! Your First Alert Forecast opens with some incoming changes for the weekend. After a dry and crisp day with plenty of sunshine, milder temperatures are
a staple in the forecast through early this week. Thickening clouds are expected Sunday in association with a frontal boundary that will bring widespread rain Sunday night into Monday morning. Expect rain chances to grow to 10% by Sunday morning, 30% by Sunday afternoon, and 80% by Sunday night.

Shower chances will remain enhanced through early Monday afternoon before a quick dry period. More unsettled weather accompanies another front stalling over the Cape Fear through late next week.

Peek into next week in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to next weekend - the first one of February - with your WECT Weather App.

