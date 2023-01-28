First Alert Forecast: from dry & crisp to unsettled

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with some diverse weather this weekend. First thing Saturday will have clear, cold, and potentially frosty conditions with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. by the afternoon, sunshine should help readings swell to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

In regards to rain chances: expect 0% rain chances to hold through Saturday; a storm system will help grow these chances to 10% for Sunday morning, 30% for Sunday afternoon, and 70% by Sunday night.

Peek into next week in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to next weekend - the first one of February - with your WECT Weather App.

