Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: from dry & crisp to unsettled

By Gabe Ross
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with some diverse weather this weekend. First thing Saturday will have clear, cold, and potentially frosty conditions with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. by the afternoon, sunshine should help readings swell to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

In regards to rain chances: expect 0% rain chances to hold through Saturday; a storm system will help grow these chances to 10% for Sunday morning, 30% for Sunday afternoon, and 70% by Sunday night.

Peek into next week in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to next weekend - the first one of February - with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Philip Brown, former Chief Physician Executive at NHRMC
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
Video shows WPD sergeant falsely telling citizen to stop recording him because of state law
Kimora Spicer was hit by a car when she tried to cross N. College Road near Laney High School...
Teen recovering after being hit by car outside Laney High School
Jimmy Tate, Pender County Commissioner, resigns.
Pender County Commissioner resigns amid claims of racist issues on the board
The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck...
Driver of 18-wheeler arrested following fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County

Latest News

Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, Jan. 27, 2023
First Alert Forecast: dry & crisp ahead of rain Sunday
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, Jan. 27, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Fri. evening, Jan. 27, 2023
Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: cold start, wet finish to weekend
Drought conditions ease a little in southeast NC.
First Alert Forecast: seasonably brisk, cool, and dry for a spell