Port City United event offers opportunity to expunge criminal record

Fresh Chance Friday giving the community a second chance with job opportunities.
Fresh Chance Friday giving the community a second chance with job opportunities.
By Lauren Schuster
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Trying to find job opportunities can be difficult for those with offenses on their record, which is why Port City United is hosting an event called Fresh Chance Friday on Friday, Jan. 27.

The event can possibly help you expunge items on your record and connect you with dozens of employers. It will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. at the MLK Center at 401 S 8th St. in Wilmington.

“With being able to get a charge expunged off of your record, is like giving you literally a first chance. You know, a chance to not be judged, a chance to be seen and a chance to prove what you’re made of,” said Cedric Harrison, director of Port City United

Second Chance Wilmington, which has paired with legal aid, is a new organization which came from a recent grant from New Hanover County. Their goal is to get people back on their feet and give them a second chance in life.

Meeting with a law firm can costs hundreds, but at the event, you can receive a consultation at no cost.

The type of criminal offense is important when it comes to expungement. As of December of 2021, criminal records that can be considered for expungement fall under the following categories:

  • Up to 3 “non-violent” felony convictions
  • Multiple “non-violent” misdemeanor convictions
  • First-time conviction of certain offenses committed before age 18 or 22
  • Certain convictions committed before the age of 18 that occurred before December 1, 2019
  • Dismissed and “not guilty” charges
  • A conviction that was the result of being the victim of human trafficking

For more information on which offenses can be considered for expungement, please visit nccourts.gov.

“We want people with criminal records to know that the law has changed a lot in the last three to five years. In today’s landscape, almost everyone is eligible for some type of relief. So, dismiss charges are eligible for relief, anything that’s not guilty. A lot of people don’t realize that it’s still on their criminal record,” said Ayana Robinson, manager of Second Chance Practice Group.

Another service provided from Port City United is transportation. If you want to attend the event but don’t have a ride, you can call 1(910) 798-4444. This service is also available all year long for those who started a new job but don’t have a way to get there. The organization can offer you a bus pass, gas card or pick you up themselves. The service is available until you receive your first paycheck.

To learn more about the services, you can visit the Port City United website.

