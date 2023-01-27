Pet of the Week: Dixie from the Pender Co. Humane Society
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:58 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Dixie, a 6-year-old Redbone coonhound mix, is available for adoption from the Pender County Humane Society.
Up-to-date on her vaccinations, heartworm negative, microchipped and spayed, she is a very sweet dog who loves people, according to her handlers.
Those interested in adopting Dixie can call the shelter at (910) 259-7022. For more information about the Pender County Humane Society, including adoption fees and applications, please visit their website.
Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.