Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Pence: ‘Mistakes were made’ in classified records handling

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum, Nov. 17, 2022, in Simi Valley, Calif. Pence will deliver a keynote address at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting this weekend in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he takes “full responsibility” after classified documents were found at his Indiana home.

“Let me be clear about something: Those classified documents should not have been in my personal residence,” Pence said at an appearance at Florida International University in his first public comments since the discovery. “Mistakes were made.”

The discovery made public by Pence’s team earlier this week marked the latest in a string of recoveries of sensitive papers from the homes of current and former top U.S. officials. The Department of Justice was already investigating the discovery of classified documents in former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and at President Joe Biden’s home in Delaware and his former Washington office.

Pence said “I take full responsibility” for the documents being in his possession. He said he had directed his counsel to work with the National Archives, Department of Justice and Congress and fully cooperate in any investigation.

The former vice president said national security depends on the proper handling of classified documents, but he hopes that people realize that he acted swiftly to correct the error.

“We acted above politics and put national interests first,” he said.

Pence was at the university to talk about economic freedom and to sign copies of his new book, “So Help Me God.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Philip Brown, former Chief Physician Executive at NHRMC
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
Jimmy Tate, Pender County Commissioner, resigns.
Pender County Commissioner resigns amid claims of racist issues on the board
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Kimora Spicer was hit by a car when she tried to cross N. College Road near Laney High School...
Teen recovering after being hit by car outside Laney High School
James Edward McKamey (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)
Man convicted in former teacher’s murder sentenced to death

Latest News

This photo shows David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi. Video released...
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
Memphis braces for release of video showing Tyre Nichols beaten by police
James Daniels was convicted in New Hanover County on May 31, 1988.
Man convicted of murder in New Hanover Co. being considered for parole
Couple shares the secret to lasting marriage on their 80th wedding anniversary
Throughout the course of the trial, the jury heard from several witnesses, including Stokes’...
Convicted felon found guilty of first-degree murder in Wilmington