Novant Health to host ‘It Takes a Village Youth Summit,’ hopes to inspire local students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has announced that Novant Health will host its “It Takes a Village Youth Summit” at Williston Middle School on Feb. 18.

According to the announcement, the event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 401 S 10th St. in Wilmington.

“Join us for an exciting day of mentorship, medical exposure, and networking, as we strengthen the future of healthcare for our students of color. Students, parents, educators, healthcare professionals, and community leaders are all welcome!” stated Novant Health.

With hopes to inspire local students, hands-on activities and networking opportunities will be offered to “show them that though not many, there are people who look like them in this field.”

Those with questions are encouraged to send an email to healthequity@novanthealth.org. For more information and to register in advance, please visit the event page.

Those wishing to attend are encouraged to arrive early, with check-in beginning at 8:15 a.m. Additionally, refreshments will be provided in the afternoon.

