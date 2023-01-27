New Hanover GOP Executive Committee names Register of Deeds candidate

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County GOP Executive Committee voted overwhelmingly Thursday night to recommend that county commissioners appoint Meghan Collins as Register of Deeds to replace Tammy Piver, who retired at the end of last year.

Another group of Republicans opposing the committee’s choice showed up outside the party’s headquarters to protest the decision.

NHC Republican Party Chair Will Knecht said leaders vetted 18 candidates for the vacancy and the committee members chose who they think is the best one to serve the citizens of New Hanover County.

State law states that “If the register of deeds was elected as the nominee of a political party, the board of county commissioners shall consult the county executive committee of that political party before filling the vacancy and shall appoint the person recommended by that committee if the party makes a recommendation within 30 days of the occurrence of the vacancy.”

No word on when county commissioners will make the appointment to fill Piver’s position.

