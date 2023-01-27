Senior Connect
New Hanover County seeking artists for outdoor piece at new government center

New Hanover County Government Center
New Hanover County Government Center(New Hanover County)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County now is accepting artist submissions for a large-scale, outdoor piece that is to be displayed on the lawn of its new Government Center Complex.

According to the announcement, the receipt of qualification deadline is 3 p.m. on Feb. 17.

For more information, including how to mail a statement of qualification, please visit the New Hanover County website.

