New Hanover County seeking artists for outdoor piece at new government center

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County now is accepting artist submissions for a large-scale, outdoor piece that is to be displayed on the lawn of its new Government Center Complex.

According to the announcement, the receipt of qualification deadline is 3 p.m. on Feb. 17.

For more information, including how to mail a statement of qualification, please visit the New Hanover County website.

