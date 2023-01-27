Medical marijuana bill aims to give options to those with PTSD, Cancer, HIV, and more

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nearly 75% of the country allows the use of medical marijuana and North Carolina could be next after lawmakers in Raleigh introduced the Compassionate Care Act that would legalize medicinal use of marijuana.

Southeastern North Carolina’s state Senators Michael Lee and Bill Rabon are primary sponsors of the bill meaning they’re the ones who wrote it. Marijuana legalization has become a politically divisive subject over the past several years, and both Rabon and Lee are Republicans. The bill’s third primary sponsor, Paul Lowe is a Democrat.

“I think you’ve got a lot of International Studies from other countries, you’ve also got studies within the United States and the regulatory process, I think, is starting to catch up with what the science has had out there,” Lee said.

This bipartisan effort signals there could finally be some agreement between the two parties on the topic. To be clear, this isn’t a legalization bill for recreational use of marijuana.

Instead, Lee says his intention is to help those who suffer from debilitating conditions where the medical benefits of marijuana have proven to be effective.

“What it means to me, personally, is really providing care to those who have very severe, debilitating conditions, whether it’s making it through cancer treatments, ALS, multiple sclerosis, PTSD. There are a variety of conditions that have handled it in the clinical context with medical marijuana can have better outcomes than what we’ve seen with traditional medicine,” Lee said.

Lee said last year a nearly identical bill made progress in the State Senate but stopped short of passing.

“We actually passed this bill out of the Senate, previously with a bipartisan vote, got stuck in the house, ran out of time,” he said.

Now, he’s hopeful that this year’s long session will give the Senate and the House time to work together and make the bill a law.

“We feel really good about, again, passing it out of the North Carolina Senate, sending it over the house, and the house, taking it up and working on the bill. Hopefully, we’ll get to the goal line before the end of the session,” he said.

