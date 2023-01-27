Man convicted of murder in New Hanover Co. being considered for parole

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder is being considered for parole.

James Daniels was convicted in New Hanover County on May 31, 1988.

Daniels is being considered for parole via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program (MAPP).

MAPP is a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the Commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender.

The state’s current sentencing law, structured sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994. However, the commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

According to the Department of Public Safety website, Daniels has been cited for 138 infractions while in prison.

