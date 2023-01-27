Man accused of 2020 fatal shooting sentenced to life without parole

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A jury in New Hanover County has reached a verdict in the 2020 shooting of Jason Stokes.

Donte Jamar Rollinson has been found guilty of first degree murder and has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Rollinson had been accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Stokes on Feb. 4 2020 on Fullwood St. in Wilmington.

This is a breaking news story, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.