Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man accused of 2020 fatal shooting sentenced to life without parole

Donte Jamar Rollinson
Donte Jamar Rollinson(WPD)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A jury in New Hanover County has reached a verdict in the 2020 shooting of Jason Stokes.

Donte Jamar Rollinson has been found guilty of first degree murder and has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

See also: 'Sometimes we don’t even leave the house at night’: Victim named in fatal Wilmington shooting

Rollinson had been accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Stokes on Feb. 4 2020 on Fullwood St. in Wilmington.

This is a breaking news story, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Philip Brown, former Chief Physician Executive at NHRMC
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
Jimmy Tate, Pender County Commissioner, resigns.
Pender County Commissioner resigns amid claims of racist issues on the board
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
James Edward McKamey (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)
Man convicted in former teacher’s murder sentenced to death
The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck...
Troopers searching for driver of 18-wheeler involved in fatal wreck

Latest News

Crews respond to watercraft in distress call in North Myrtle Beach
23-year-old still missing after boat takes on water in North Myrtle Beach area
New Hanover County Government Center
New Hanover County seeking artists for outdoor piece at new government center
Kitchen Restylers
Kitchen Restylers - Showroom
A Halifax County sheriff's deputy was shot at while investigating a shooting.
VIDEO: At least 15 shots fired at Halifax County deputy