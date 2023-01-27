First Alert Forecast: dry & crisp ahead of rain Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late this Friday! Your First Alert Forecast opens some diverse weekend weather. First thing Saturday will have clear, cold, and potentially frosty conditions with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Sunshine should help readings swell to the upper 50s and lower 60s by Saturday afternoon.

In regards to rain chances: expect 0% rain chances to hold through Saturday; a storm system will help grow these chances to 10% for Sunday morning, 30% for Sunday afternoon, and 70% by Sunday night.

Peek into next week in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to next weekend - the first one of February - with your WECT Weather App.

