Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First Alert Forecast: dry & crisp ahead of rain Sunday

By Claire Fry
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late this Friday! Your First Alert Forecast opens some diverse weekend weather. First thing Saturday will have clear, cold, and potentially frosty conditions with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Sunshine should help readings swell to the upper 50s and lower 60s by Saturday afternoon.

In regards to rain chances: expect 0% rain chances to hold through Saturday; a storm system will help grow these chances to 10% for Sunday morning, 30% for Sunday afternoon, and 70% by Sunday night.

Peek into next week in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to next weekend - the first one of February - with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Philip Brown, former Chief Physician Executive at NHRMC
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
Jimmy Tate, Pender County Commissioner, resigns.
Pender County Commissioner resigns amid claims of racist issues on the board
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
James Edward McKamey (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)
Man convicted in former teacher’s murder sentenced to death
The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck...
Troopers searching for driver of 18-wheeler involved in fatal wreck

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Forecast: cold start, wet finish to weekend
Drought conditions ease a little in southeast NC.
First Alert Forecast: seasonably brisk, cool, and dry for a spell
Drought conditions ease a little in southeast NC.
Your First Alert Forecast for Thu. evening Jan. 26, 2023
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Jan. 26, 2023...
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. morning, Jan. 26, 2023