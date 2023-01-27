First Alert Forecast: cold start, wet finish to weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a crisp Friday across the Cape Fear Region. Under sunny skies and amid light northwesterly breezes, temperatures will reach for afternoon highs in the lower and middle 50s after a cold and, in some cases, frosty start. Skies ought to remain clear after the 5:36 p.m. sunset and, if you have evening plans, brace for temperatures to quickly dive through the 40s and 30s thereafter.

Your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature some diverse weekend weather. First thing Saturday will have clear, cold, and potentially frosty conditions with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Sunshine should help readings swell to the upper 50s and lower 60s by Saturday afternoon. Expect 0% rain chances to hold through Saturday; a storm system will help grow these chances to 10% for Sunday morning, 30% for Sunday afternoon, and 70% by Sunday night.

Peek into next week in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, extend your outlook to next weekend - the first one of February - with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.