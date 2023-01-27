Senior Connect
Crews rescue one person after boat takes on water in North Myrtle Beach; 1 still missing

Crews respond to watercraft in distress call in North Myrtle Beach
Crews respond to watercraft in distress call in North Myrtle Beach(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded Thursday after a watercraft in distress call in North Myrtle Beach.

Rescue crews, including the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad and Horry County Fire Rescue were dispatched around 5 p.m. to a report of a boat taking on water and sinking with two people on board.

One person was found and rescued from the north jetties, which is where the Intracoastal Waterway and Atlantic Ocean meet, according to the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad.

The crews are working with the U.S. Coast Guard to find the second person.

The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said crews continued search well past dark, and will likely resume on Friday morning.

WMBF News has reached out for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

