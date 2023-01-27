Senior Connect
2 shot in Enfield, 1 airlifted; deputy shot at in separate incident, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says

Two people were shot Thursday night in Enfield, and a deputy and witness to the first incident...
Two people were shot Thursday night in Enfield, and a deputy and witness to the first incident were shot at according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.(Gilat Melamed/CBS 17)
By Kathryn Hubbard
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) - Two people were shot Thursday night in Enfield, and a deputy and witness to the first incident were shot at according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, Christopher Guyant, told CBS 17 two people were shot at the Carriage House Apartments in Enfield at 8:09 p.m.

One person was airlifted to ECU Hospital in Greenville with a gunshot wound to the head. The other victim was taken to ECU North in Roanoke Rapids with a gunshot wound to the leg.

A deputy traveled to a residence located at 1111 Bryant Street in Enfield to interview an eye witness, Guyant told CBS 17. While the witness was being interviewed, several shots were fired at the deputy at 9:37 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the deputy was not injured.

The Enfield Police Department is investigating the first incident and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the second incident.

