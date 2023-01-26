Two arrested in connection to murder of South Columbus High School student

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people have been charged in connection to the murder of a South Columbus High School student.

Jalen Amari Campbell, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested in Socastee, S.C., and charged in the Jan. 23 murder of Jeremiah Nyree Long.

The sheriff’s office says it will not release further information on the 17-year-old suspect due to their age.

“On January 23, 2023, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3800 block of Old Dothan Road, Tabor City, in reference to a gunshot wound,” the sehriff’s office stated in a news release. “Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, Jeremiah Nyree Long, 18, in a field. Individuals were on scene administering first aid to Mr. Long.

“The deputy assisted emergency first aid efforts until Nakina Rescue arrived on scene to take over. Mr. Long was transported to the hospital in Loris, South Carolina, where he succumbed to the injuries he sustained.”

