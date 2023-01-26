Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Trial to begin next week in fatal 2020 shooting in Wilmington

Jaquan Cortez Jackson
Jaquan Cortez Jackson(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The murder trial for the man accused of killing Carly Rae Baron in 2020 is scheduled to begin Monday, according to the New Hanover County District Attorney’s office.

Jaquan Jackson was indicted by a grand jury in 2020 on charges of first-degree murder in connection to Baron’s death.

Investigators say Jackson got into an argument with a group of people following a car accident Halloween night in the 3600 block of Wrightsville Ave.

Wilmington police say officers were in the area investigating a noise complaint when they heard gunfire and rushed to the scene.

When police arrived, they saw a vehicle speeding away and performed life-saving measures on Baron, who later died at the hospital. Officers chased and eventually detained Jackson.

Police say Jackson was arguing with a group of people after the traffic crash and fired a gun during the dispute.

Wilmington police said they believed that Jackson and Baron did not know one another prior to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck...
Troopers searching for driver of 18-wheeler involved in fatal wreck
Dr. Philip Brown, former Chief Physician Executive at NHRMC
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
According to an incident report, deputies responded to Old Dothan Road just before 1 p.m. Monday.
Columbus Co. homicide victim was a student at South Columbus High School
18-year-old Steven Lewis Harrell
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in statutory rape case
William Logan Buck
Man found guilty of felony hit and run that left 16-year-old seriously injured

Latest News

H2GO water transmission line damage delays water treatment plant operation
H2GO to perform maintenance on water line
Officials say the burn will last until Feb. 3.
Land-clearing burn to continue in New Hanover Co. through Feb. 3
Donte Jamar Rollinson is accused of fatally shooting Jason Stokes in February of 2020.
Closing arguments take place in fatal shooting trial
Jalen Amari Campbell, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested in Socastee, S.C., and...
Two arrested in connection to murder of South Columbus High School student
The annual Point-in-Time count took place in three local counties
New resource event designed to help the homeless