Trial to begin next week in fatal 2020 shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The murder trial for the man accused of killing Carly Rae Baron in 2020 is scheduled to begin Monday, according to the New Hanover County District Attorney’s office.

Jaquan Jackson was indicted by a grand jury in 2020 on charges of first-degree murder in connection to Baron’s death.

Investigators say Jackson got into an argument with a group of people following a car accident Halloween night in the 3600 block of Wrightsville Ave.

Wilmington police say officers were in the area investigating a noise complaint when they heard gunfire and rushed to the scene.

When police arrived, they saw a vehicle speeding away and performed life-saving measures on Baron, who later died at the hospital. Officers chased and eventually detained Jackson.

Police say Jackson was arguing with a group of people after the traffic crash and fired a gun during the dispute.

Wilmington police said they believed that Jackson and Baron did not know one another prior to the shooting.

