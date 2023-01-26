Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Senators Rabon, Lee file first bill of new session, to legalize medical marijuana

Senators Michael Lee of New Hanover County and Bill Rabon of Brunswick County filed a bill...
Senators Michael Lee of New Hanover County and Bill Rabon of Brunswick County filed a bill Wednesday to legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina.(Arizona's Family)
By Jon Evans
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - On the first day bills could be filed in the new General Assembly session, Senators Michael Lee (R-New Hanover) and Bill Rabon (R-Brunswick) filed Senate Bill 3, which would legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina.

“Modern medical research has found that cannabis and cannabinoid compounds are effective at alleviating pain, nausea, and other symptoms associated with several debilitating medical conditions,” the text of the bill reads. “As of January 2023, more than a majority of states, four out of five permanently inhabited United States territories, and the District of Columbia have removed state-level criminal penalties for the medical use, cultivation, and distribution of cannabis, and in enacting this Article, North Carolina now takes similar action to preserve and enhance the health and welfare of its citizens. This Article is intended to make only those changes to existing North Carolina laws that are necessary to protect patients and their doctors from criminal and civil penalties and is not intended to change current civil and criminal laws governing the use of cannabis for nonmedical purposes.”

The North Carolina Compassionate Care Act lists many debilitating medical conditions for which doctors could prescribe medical marijuana as part of a patient’s treatment, including cancer, epilepsy, Crohn’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

According to the bill’s summary posted on the NCGA website, SB3 would require the state Department of Health and Human Services to issue “registry identification cards” to anyone who would qualify to be prescribed medical marijuana by a licensed physician, and set standards for doctors to issue that prescription.

Sen. Rabon and Sen. Lee introduced a similar bill during last year’s short session of the legislature. It passed the senate by a 36-7 vote on June 6, 2022, but never made it out of the Rules Committee in the House of Representatives.

You can read the entire text of the bill, and the digest breakdown, by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave Matthews Band played Raleigh on Friday, 7/23/22
Dave Matthews Band to perform in Wilmington
According to an incident report, deputies responded to Old Dothan Road just before 1 p.m. Monday.
Columbus Co. homicide victim was a student at South Columbus High School
The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck...
Troopers searching for driver of 18-wheeler involved in fatal wreck
58-year-old James Richey Geiger
Brunswick Co. deputy suspended without pay following DUI arrest in Horry Co.
N.C. State Auditor Beth Wood
‘A serious mistake’: NC Auditor Beth Wood releases statement on hit-and-run charges, says she was leaving a holiday gathering

Latest News

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins shows the victims of a shooting Tuesday in Red Springs....
Sheriff on Robeson County triple homicide victims: ‘We’ve basically taken away a family’
Novant Health officials cut the ribbon for the new Neurosciences Institute - New Hanover
Novant Health prepares to open neurosciences institute in New Hanover County
The filing, which is a joint motion from the state and defense, seals photos and videos that...
Judge orders crime scene, autopsy media into sealed evidence in Murdaugh trial
Bitty & Beau's in Wilmington.
Bitty & Beau’s celebrates seven years in business