Portion of Spartanburg Ave. closed in Carolina Beach for work
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that the 200 block of Spartanburg Ave. will be closed for work on Jan. 26.
Authorities stated that the portion of road should be reopen by 5 p.m.
According to the announcement, the area near S 2nd St. will be closed to allow crews to work on a stormwater project.
