Portion of Spartanburg Ave. closed in Carolina Beach for work

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that the 200 block of Spartanburg Ave. will be closed for work on Jan. 26.

Authorities stated that the portion of road should be reopen by 5 p.m.

According to the announcement, the area near S 2nd St. will be closed to allow crews to work on a stormwater project.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.