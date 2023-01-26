Pender County Commissioner resigns amid claims of racist issues on the board

Senior Connect
Pender County Commissioner resigns amid claims of homophobic and racist issues on the board
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Commissioner Jimmy Tate announced Thursday that he is resigning from the board effective immediately. Tate, a black republican who is presumed to be gay, has been told that a fellow commissioner made comments about his race.

“If my differences bother people that bad, I am going to return the seat to the people, and maybe now they can get someone that they can better relate with than me. This is a painful decision,” Tate said.

George Brown, a former chair of the Pender County board of commissioners told WECT Thursday that Tate has been the victim of vicious and radical behavior.

Brown previously served on the Pender County Board of Commissioners with Tate and says they have been close friends for many years. Brown says he believes there are Pender County commissioners with concerns over the fact Tate is black and assumed by others to be gay.

“I do believe there are commissioners on the board that are holding things against Mr. Tate and those are some of the things I think they hold against him, yes,” Brown said.

Tate’s residency has also been called into question.

During a commissioners’ meeting on Jan. 17, a woman who identified herself as Beth Butler called Tate’s residency into question.

“I’ve got a lawsuit facing our county right here as a direct result of one of our commissioners, Mr. Tate. He’s specifically named in this lawsuit for violating North Carolina law. I am asking for Mr. Tate’s resignation so we can possibly mitigate this lawsuit for taxpayers. Taxpayers should not be responsible for a lawsuit from a commissioner, and this lawsuit directly names Mr. Tate. I’m also a concerned citizen and other concerned citizens in the county question Mr. Tate’s residency as we have been doing for the past year,” Butler said in the meeting.

Tate noted the extreme hate by members of his primary opponent’s team which have caused Tate to divert his attention away from county business.

Tate maintains he is a Surf City resident but also owns another home in Duplin County.

“I’m a resident, I stay in Surf City. I moved to Surf City right after my house in River Landing flooded. No, I’m not leaving my house. I think the day and time is here that a person can own more than one house if they want to. I have a small little place at the beach, very, very small,” Tate said.

Tate said his resignation is effective immediately.

“Shame on those folks. Because they would find out if they would give Mr. Tate a chance to work with him, they’ll find out they won’t find a better human being to work with. And that’s just bigotry and bias and, and just hatred and that is what he’s having to deal with and I’m sorry for that,” Brown said.

