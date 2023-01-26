Senior Connect
Mooresville fire injures multiple crew members, damages NASCAR team’s shop

One person was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist for burn injuries.
The fire was called in around 11:30 a.m. for the business at 110 Fernwood Lane, just off Charlotte Highway.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large fire at the Reaume Brothers Racing shop injured multiple people and significantly damaged the building Thursday morning in Mooresville, according to Mooresville Fire-Rescue and NASCAR.

The fire was called in around 11:30 a.m. for the business at 110 Fernwood Lane, just off Charlotte Highway.

When crews got on scene, they were able to extinguish it quickly but noted the building sustained “significant” fire damage.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team said in a social media statement that “a few” team members sustained injuries during the blaze and were transported for medical treatment.

Three people were injured. One was taken to Lake Norman Regional Hospital for smoke inhalation, another was released, and the third was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for burn injuries.

Reaume Brothers Racing identified two of the injured crew members as Taylor Collier and Devin Fokin. Both are said to be in “good spirits and are now on the road to recovery,” per a social media post from the team.

An update regarding the building is expected to be provided on Friday.

The team also thanked first responders, medical personnel and the community for the outpouring of support.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

