Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man pepper-sprays employee, steals $80K in jewelry from Gastonia Kohl’s, police say

The thief was seen on surveillance video pepper-spraying a store employee who approached him.
Investigators are looking for the person they said stole $80,000 worth of jewelry from a Gastonia Kohl’s store.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Investigators are looking for the person they said stole $80,000 worth of jewelry from a Gastonia Kohl’s store.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the thief went into the East Franklin Boulevard store on Jan. 17 and used a hammer to break the glass of a display case containing several wedding rings and accessories.

The thief was seen on surveillance video pepper-spraying a store employee who approached him.

After grabbing the jewelry, the thief left the store.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the person responsible is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at (704) 861-8000.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Philip Brown, former Chief Physician Executive at NHRMC
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
Jimmy Tate, Pender County Commissioner, resigns.
Pender County Commissioner resigns amid claims of racist issues on the board
The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck...
Troopers searching for driver of 18-wheeler involved in fatal wreck
James Edward McKamey (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)
Man convicted in former teacher’s murder sentenced to death
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Two people were shot Thursday night in Enfield, and a deputy and witness to the first incident...
2 shot in Enfield, 1 airlifted; deputy shot at in separate incident, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says
Dane Barnes, one of three co-founders of the Shibumi Shade, is the guest on the new episode of...
Dane Barnes: The co-founders of the Shibumi Shade are a wind-driven success story (’1on1 with Jon Evans’ podcast)
Food Lion and Novant Health are working in a joint effort to launch a food pharmacy pilot...
Food Lion and Novant Health partner for Food Pharmacy Pilot Program
Party Chair Will Knecht said leaders vetted 18 candidates for the vacancy, and the committee...
New Hanover GOP Executive Committee names Register of Deeds candidate
Jimmy Tate, Pender County Commissioner, resigns.
Pender County Commissioner resigns amid claims of racist issues on the board