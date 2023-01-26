Man convicted in former teacher’s murder sentenced to death

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - James Edward McKamey, who was convicted of murder in the death of a former Columbus County music teacher, has been sentenced to death.

The jury announced the unanimous verdict Thursday morning after deliberating for about an hour. The jury spent more than three hours deliberating Wednesday.

McKamey’s attorney told the judge he intends to file an appeal to the State Supreme Court.

McKamey was convicted in the 2016 murder of Carol Greer, a former music teacher in Columbus County. McKamey stabbed Greer to death and then left her body near a small storage building behind her home in August 2016.

He also was found guilty of attempted murder and assault in connection to the stabbing of Reshonta Love.

McKamey also was sentenced to concurrent sentences of 73-100 months on the robbery with dangerous weapon charge, 180-228 months for the attempted murder charge, and potentially another 73-100 months on the second robbery with a dangerous weapon charge.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.