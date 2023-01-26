Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Leland Police Department searching for runaway juvenile

17-year-old Riley Hooper
17-year-old Riley Hooper(Leland Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:19 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department has announced that they are looking for a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Jan. 25.

According to the announcement, 17-year-old Riley Hooper was last seen around 4:30 p.m. near Windsor Park.

Authorities stated that Hooper left the area on her own volition and that the circumstances do not appear suspicious. At the time, she was wearing dark jeans with holes in them, black Jordan brand sneakers and a black puffy jacket.

Hooper is approximately 5′6″ tall and has short brown hair, as opposed to the braids in the provided picture.

Those with information about Hooper’s whereabouts are asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck...
Troopers searching for driver of 18-wheeler involved in fatal wreck
According to an incident report, deputies responded to Old Dothan Road just before 1 p.m. Monday.
Columbus Co. homicide victim was a student at South Columbus High School
One-vehicle wreck on US 130 after driver hits a tree
Driver airlifted from one-vehicle wreck on US 130 after hitting a tree
18-year-old Steven Lewis Harrell
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in statutory rape case
Dave Matthews Band played Raleigh on Friday, 7/23/22
Dave Matthews Band to perform in Wilmington

Latest News

The Red Springs community held a vigil on Wednesday night for the victims of a deadly shooting...
‘I knew all of them’: Red Springs community holds vigil for victims in triple homicide
If you know there are feral cats in your neighborhood, you can use your cooler to help house...
How to recycle spare coolers to help shelter, ‘fix’ feral cats in your community
The filing, which is a joint motion from the state and defense, seals photos and videos that...
Judge orders crime scene, autopsy media into sealed evidence in Murdaugh trial
Neighbors opposed to a proposed development at The Point.
Neighbors opposed to proposed development on southern end of Topsail Island