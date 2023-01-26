Leland Police Department searching for runaway juvenile

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department has announced that they are looking for a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Jan. 25.

According to the announcement, 17-year-old Riley Hooper was last seen around 4:30 p.m. near Windsor Park.

Authorities stated that Hooper left the area on her own volition and that the circumstances do not appear suspicious. At the time, she was wearing dark jeans with holes in them, black Jordan brand sneakers and a black puffy jacket.

Hooper is approximately 5′6″ tall and has short brown hair, as opposed to the braids in the provided picture.

Those with information about Hooper’s whereabouts are asked to call 911.

