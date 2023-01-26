Land-clearing burn to continue in New Hanover Co. through Feb. 3

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews began a land-clearing burn Thursday in New Hanover County.

“This burn will be in the 200 block of Lendire Rd behind New Hanover County Fire Rescue Station 16,” a news release states. “NC Forestry and NHC Fire Rescue will be monitoring the burn. This will be the first of several burns that will occur in this area for land clearing.”

Officials say the burn will last until Feb. 3.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.