Goldsboro woman wins $100,000 Powerball prize

Jennifer Nunn of Goldsboro took a chance on a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize in...
Jennifer Nunn of Goldsboro took a chance on a $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize in Wednesday’s drawing.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro woman took a chance with a $3 Powerball ticket and won $100,000.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says that Jennifer Nunn bought her Quick Pick ticket from Quick Mart on North Spence Avenue in Goldsboro. She matched the white numbers to win $50,000 which got doubled.

Nunn claimed her prize Thursday and took home $71,251 after taxes.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing offers a $572 million jackpot or $308.9 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

