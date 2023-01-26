Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A prominent Wilmington physician has been relieved of his duties at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. Dr. Philip Brown, who was NHRMC’s Chief Physician Executive before the sale of the hospital, says he was informed Monday that his position with Novant was being terminated.

“As of Monday, January 23, I am no longer employed by Novant Health. My role as Chief Community Impact Officer was eliminated by a systemwide reduction,” Brown said in a statement released to WECT Wednesday.

Brown, who also served as Chief of Staff at NHRMC was moved to the position of Chief Community Impact Officer after the sale of the county hospital to Novant two years ago. February 1 will mark the two-year anniversary of the sale.

Dr. Brown, a vascular surgeon, became well known in the community during the height of the pandemic. He was often interviewed on WECT and other media outlets to help explain how the hospital was dealing with COVID-19, an unknown, deadly virus. At that time, he was still the Chief Physician Executive at NHRMC and President of the North Carolina Medical Society.

Brown did not say what he plans to do now that he is unemployed.

WECT reached out to Novant for a statement, but at the time of this report, a response had not been received.

