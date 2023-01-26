First Alert Forecast: seasonably brisk, cool, and dry for a spell

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast begins with three seasonably brisk, cool days across the Cape Fear Region. Expect high temperatures mainly in the upper 50s to around 60 Thursday, lower and middle 50s Friday, and upper 50s to around 60 Saturday. Low temperatures ought to regularly ping the frosty 30s during the nights and mornings in between.

Between Wednesday afternoon and evening, rainfall officially amounted to 0.24 inches at Wilmington. The rest of the Cape Fear Region netted variable but generally modest and all beneficial tallies. Your First Alert Forecast rain chances toggle back to 0% through Saturday and then swell to 30% for Sunday, 70% for Sunday night, and 50% for early to middle next week.

Catch more details in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime you like and for whatever location you choose, extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.