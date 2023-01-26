New resource event designed to help the homeless

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This week, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties held their annual Point-in-Time (PIT) count.

A requirement from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development calls for a count to be held every year so that the updated numbers can help determine how much shelter space and funding is needed for the upcoming year.

This year, a new event took place in Wilmington called “Homeless Stand Down.” The event, which helped those without a home get into contact with providers that can help them get a roof over their head, a job or medical assistance, assisted in gathering data on the number of homeless in the area. In addition, at the event they were even given essential items like clothes and blankets.

“Some of these populations are really hard to count, for reasons having nothing to do with the service provider being willing to help. It has a lot to do with potential interactions with law enforcement or with Child Protective Services,” said Judy Herring, director of Cape Fear Homeless Continuum of Care.

Those who help with the homeless everyday know how important surveys like this can be in helping them.

“When I get to work, they’re normally sleeping at both entrances and on the Third Street seating area under the parking deck. Hopefully we can get more resources in the community to assist and support the unsheltered population. I think this is a great idea. They come in and get some of the things that they need to make it for day to day living. I’ve seen backpacks, sleeping bags, general toiletries, food, and I think it’s an awesome idea,” said LaCretia Keith, program manager and social worker for New Hanover County Public Libraries.

So how does the survey work? People living on the streets and in shelters are asked to document their homeless history and basic demographic information. The surveys are then sent to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to get a better understanding of who is out there and for how long. This then helps determine what future resources and grants can be given to each county.

The data that was collected this week won’t be finalized for a few months, but judging from past counts, the three counties combined have had over 300 homeless individuals.

