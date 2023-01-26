Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office charges woman in animal cruelty case

CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has shared the details surrounding a Cerro Gordo woman who was charged in a case related to animal cruelty.

According to a representative with the CCSO, a deputy and animal control units arrived at 52 Pond Drive in Cerro Gordo in reference to animal cruelty on Jan. 20. Authorities found numerous cages occupied by dogs that were malnourished and unkept. Additionally, they found numerous animal carcasses that were in various states of decomposition.

Following this incident, authorities charged 54-year-old Pamela Edwards Hammond with:

Misdemeanor cruelty to animals

Resisting public officer

Assault government official/employee

Documentation provided by the sheriff’s office stated that Hammond pushed “the deputy in an attempt to get to the animal control officers.”

According to an arrest report, Hammond received a $2,500 unsecured bond in relation to the case.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

