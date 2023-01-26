Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Closing arguments take place in fatal shooting trial

Donte Jamar Rollinson is accused of fatally shooting Jason Stokes in February of 2020.
Donte Jamar Rollinson is accused of fatally shooting Jason Stokes in February of 2020.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Closing arguments took place Thursday in a trial of a man facing a first-degree murder charge.

Donte Jamar Rollinson is accused of fatally shooting Jason Stokes in February of 2020.

Wilmington police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of Fullwood Street. Stokes died at the scene.

Officials say Rollinson was taken into custody near the site of the shooting.

Wilmington police have arrested Donte Jamar Rollinson, 45, for a homicide that took the life of...
Wilmington police have arrested Donte Jamar Rollinson, 45, for a homicide that took the life of a 38-year-old man.(WPD)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck...
Troopers searching for driver of 18-wheeler involved in fatal wreck
Dr. Philip Brown, former Chief Physician Executive at NHRMC
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
According to an incident report, deputies responded to Old Dothan Road just before 1 p.m. Monday.
Columbus Co. homicide victim was a student at South Columbus High School
18-year-old Steven Lewis Harrell
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in statutory rape case
William Logan Buck
Man found guilty of felony hit and run that left 16-year-old seriously injured

Latest News

H2GO water transmission line damage delays water treatment plant operation
H2GO to perform maintenance on water line
Officials say the burn will last until Feb. 3.
Land-clearing burn to continue in New Hanover Co. through Feb. 3
Jalen Amari Campbell, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested in Socastee, S.C., and...
Two arrested in connection to murder of South Columbus High School student
The annual Point-in-Time count took place in three local counties
New resource event designed to help the homeless