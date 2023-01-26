Closing arguments take place in fatal shooting trial

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Closing arguments took place Thursday in a trial of a man facing a first-degree murder charge.

Donte Jamar Rollinson is accused of fatally shooting Jason Stokes in February of 2020.

Wilmington police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of Fullwood Street. Stokes died at the scene.

Officials say Rollinson was taken into custody near the site of the shooting.

Wilmington police have arrested Donte Jamar Rollinson, 45, for a homicide that took the life of a 38-year-old man.

