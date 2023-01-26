Closing arguments take place in fatal shooting trial
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Closing arguments took place Thursday in a trial of a man facing a first-degree murder charge.
Donte Jamar Rollinson is accused of fatally shooting Jason Stokes in February of 2020.
Wilmington police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of Fullwood Street. Stokes died at the scene.
Officials say Rollinson was taken into custody near the site of the shooting.
