Brunswick County Literacy Council to hold second Books, Brews & Beads annual fundraiser

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The second annual Books, Brews & Beads Mardi Gras Celebration benefiting the Brunswick County Literacy Council’s operating and program budgets will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Makai Brewing Company.

Tickets for the event are $40 in advance or $45 at the door, and one ticket buys workbooks for one student.

The brewery will be decorated with Mardi Gras colors, including colorful beads attendees can take at the bead station. The Beyond the Bayou food truck and King Cake sweets will serve food at the event, and the brewery will provide beverages at the cash/credit bar.

Guests are advised to hold onto their ticket stubs if they want to win door prizes and gift baskets at the raffle throughout the event.

The Sea & Sand Band will provide music throughout the event, and attendees are allowed to bring folding chairs.

For more information about Brunswick County Literacy Council or to purchase tickets for Books, Brews & Beads, you can visit their website here or call 910-754-7323.

