Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Brunswick County Literacy Council to hold second Books, Brews & Beads annual fundraiser

Brunswick County Literacy Council to hold second Books, Brews & Beads annual fundraiser
Brunswick County Literacy Council to hold second Books, Brews & Beads annual fundraiser(Brunswick County Literacy Council)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The second annual Books, Brews & Beads Mardi Gras Celebration benefiting the Brunswick County Literacy Council’s operating and program budgets will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Makai Brewing Company.

Tickets for the event are $40 in advance or $45 at the door, and one ticket buys workbooks for one student.

The brewery will be decorated with Mardi Gras colors, including colorful beads attendees can take at the bead station. The Beyond the Bayou food truck and King Cake sweets will serve food at the event, and the brewery will provide beverages at the cash/credit bar.

Guests are advised to hold onto their ticket stubs if they want to win door prizes and gift baskets at the raffle throughout the event.

The Sea & Sand Band will provide music throughout the event, and attendees are allowed to bring folding chairs.

For more information about Brunswick County Literacy Council or to purchase tickets for Books, Brews & Beads, you can visit their website here or call 910-754-7323.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck...
Troopers searching for driver of 18-wheeler involved in fatal wreck
Dr. Philip Brown, former Chief Physician Executive at NHRMC
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
According to an incident report, deputies responded to Old Dothan Road just before 1 p.m. Monday.
Columbus Co. homicide victim was a student at South Columbus High School
18-year-old Steven Lewis Harrell
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in statutory rape case
William Logan Buck
Man found guilty of felony hit and run that left 16-year-old seriously injured

Latest News

H2GO water transmission line damage delays water treatment plant operation
H2GO to perform maintenance on water line
Officials say the burn will last until Feb. 3.
Land-clearing burn to continue in New Hanover Co. through Feb. 3
Donte Jamar Rollinson is accused of fatally shooting Jason Stokes in February of 2020.
Closing arguments take place in fatal shooting trial
Jalen Amari Campbell, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested in Socastee, S.C., and...
Two arrested in connection to murder of South Columbus High School student
The annual Point-in-Time count took place in three local counties
New resource event designed to help the homeless