Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Biden administration focuses on renter protections

Rights for renters is a new focus of the Biden administration.
Rights for renters is a new focus of the Biden administration.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than a third of Americans rent their homes.

The Biden administration is aiming to protect renters with a multi-agency approach.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency will look into potential limits on rent hikes, while the Housing Department will work on rental assistance properties and public housing.

It will propose giving people who miss a rent payment at those places 30 days’ notice before ending their leases.

Other agencies will focus on background check methods and credit report accuracy.

The White House outlines its guiding principles in what’s being called a “Blueprint for a Renters Bill of Rights.”

Evictions disproportionately affect Black women and their children.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck...
Troopers searching for driver of 18-wheeler involved in fatal wreck
According to an incident report, deputies responded to Old Dothan Road just before 1 p.m. Monday.
Columbus Co. homicide victim was a student at South Columbus High School
Dr. Philip Brown, former Chief Physician Executive at NHRMC
Former NHRMC Chief Physician Executive, Chief of Staff laid off from Novant Health
18-year-old Steven Lewis Harrell
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in statutory rape case
One-vehicle wreck on US 130 after driver hits a tree
Driver airlifted from one-vehicle wreck on US 130 after hitting a tree

Latest News

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks to reporters after the House select committee investigating...
Trump impeachment leader Schiff joins California Senate race
Toledo Police shot and killed a man outside a home.
Man shot 22 times by police was having mental breakdown, family says
Authorities arrested 25 people in connection to a scam that sold more than 7,600 fraudulent...
25 arrested in fake nursing diploma scheme in Florida
FILE - The southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia came under Russian attack on Wednesday,...
Russian attacks on Ukraine reported; at least 11 dead
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has shared the details surrounding a Cerro Gordo woman who...
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office charges woman in animal cruelty case