You could get paid to go on 15 first dates. Here's how

You could get paid $1,500 to go on 15 first dates.
You could get paid $1,500 to go on 15 first dates.(Canva)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and many happy couples will be celebrating the holiday together. But those who need a date could get an opportunity to be paid to go on 15 first dates.

Shane Co. is looking for an applicant to go on 15 first dates with 15 different people.

The jewelry company said it wants the person to set up the dates, whether through dating apps, in person, or through other means, over the course of five months and document their experience.

The 15 dates don’t have to be with strangers necessarily, but Shane Co. said they must be with 15 different people.

The dates could be fancy dinners, casual coffee shop meetups, or anything in between. All that’s required is for the participant to document the date by taking a few notes and a photo of the event, according to Shane. Co.

The company said second dates are encouraged but don’t count toward the total number of first dates.

Requirements for applicants include:

  • Being single.
  • Be willing and able to secure 15 dates with 15 different people over five months.
  • Be willing to take a photo of the date and fill out a worksheet about their experience.
  • Be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident.

Applications must be made by midnight on Feb. 10 at the Shane Co. website.

The winner will be announced on Feb. 27 and be rewarded with $1,500.

