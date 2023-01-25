Woman charged with cruelty to animals in Pender County

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control has charged a woman in connection to a animal cruelty case.

Mauela Strand, 40, was charged on Jan. 18 with eight counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals and a count of misdemeanor disposition of dead domesticated animals. Warrants have been filed, but Strand is yet to be arrested.

On Jan. 11, Joshua Strand found 13 of his dogs dead.

“There are holes in the wall where they tried to get out,” said Joshua Strand.

He has since buried the dogs and marked their graves.

