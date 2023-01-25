VIDEO: Anglers get up close look at humpback whale off of Wrightsville Beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three anglers got an up close look at a humpback whale Tuesday.

Andy Connette sent WECT this video as the boat, Lance, encountered the whale about six miles off the shore of Wrightsville Beach.

“On our way out to our fishing grounds we spotted a humpback whale six miles off shore of Wrightsville Beach,” Connette wrote. “We stopped, the whale came to us and circled the boat for about 30 minutes. (We) estimate the whale to be around 35-40 feet. It was an incredible and humbling experience. It was a rewarding day through and through, good friends, beautiful creature, great fishing and a fantastic sunset coming in. A lifetime memory!”

Joining Connette for the experience were James Hargrove and Matthew Colonna.

