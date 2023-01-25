Senior Connect
VIDEO: Anglers get up close look at humpback whale off of Wrightsville Beach

Three anglers had a close encounter with a humpback whale about six miles offshore of Wrightsville Beach on Jan. 24. (Source: Andy Connette)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three anglers got an up close look at a humpback whale Tuesday.

Andy Connette sent WECT this video as the boat, Lance, encountered the whale about six miles off the shore of Wrightsville Beach.

“On our way out to our fishing grounds we spotted a humpback whale six miles off shore of Wrightsville Beach,” Connette wrote. “We stopped, the whale came to us and circled the boat for about 30 minutes. (We) estimate the whale to be around 35-40 feet. It was an incredible and humbling experience. It was a rewarding day through and through, good friends, beautiful creature, great fishing and a fantastic sunset coming in. A lifetime memory!”

Joining Connette for the experience were James Hargrove and Matthew Colonna.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

