Troopers searching for driver of 18-wheeler involved in fatal wreck

The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck Wednesday morning.
The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck Wednesday morning.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck Wednesday morning.

According to Trooper Shepherd, the wreck occurred around 6 a.m. when the 18-wheeler traveling on Tobermory Road failed to yield for a Sonoma pickup truck traveling on N.C. 87. The 18-wheeler then left the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck died as a result of the collision.

According to Trooper Shepherd, the SHP doesn’t believe there were any other witnesses to the crash, but they were able to get information from the driver of the pickup truck before he passed away.

