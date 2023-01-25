Robeson County triple murder suspect held on $1M+ bond

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Three people are dead and a fourth has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday afternoon just outside Red Springs.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed detectives were called around 2:46 p.m. to the scene in the 100 block of Samuel Williams Drive where they found three people dead. A fourth was taken to the hospital.

Detectives took 46-year-old Corey Grant Leak in custody around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in connection to the case.

He is charged with murder in the first degree, attempted murder, aggravated assault with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon. Leak’s bond is listed at $1,050,000.

Sheriff Wilkins says Leak was out on parole at the time of the shooting. He was convicted on murder charges on July 12, 1996, and was sentenced to life but released from prison in October 2020. He is on active parole until 2025.

The names of the people killed have not been released.

Corey Grant Leak (Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

Wilkins told WMBF News that homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and ATF agents will be working several crime scenes throughout the night during the investigation.

He added that there will be a news conference on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. to provide information on the shooting investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

