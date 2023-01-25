N.C. man pleads guilty, sentenced in deadly Horry County hit-and-run

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man was sentenced to prison in connection to a deadly Horry County motorcycle crash.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Wednesday that 23-year-old Justin Lindsay, of Lumberton, pleaded guilty to hit and run charges days before his trial was set to begin Monday.

Lindsay was arrested after an August 2020 crash that killed 54-year-old Charles Mechling, of Little River. Authorities said Lindsay’s vehicle struck Mechling as he was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle on the highway before leaving the scene.

Prosecutors said Lindsay faced up to 25 years in prison on the charge. However, he was instead sentenced to 15 months after leaving his sentence to the sole discretion of the judge and after a statement from Mechling’s family.

